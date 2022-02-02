REVIEW: 2022 BMW M240I. Return To Past That is BETTER Than The Future So Far?

IT COULD be argued that BMW has sullied the good name of the 2 Series in recent years. The dullard 2 Series Active Tourer is, let’s be honest, not fit to live up to the name, what with its front-wheel-drive chassis and family-friendly interior. I mean, sure, you might need something as roomy and practical as this to haul your kids around in, but want, desire and passion don’t really come into it, do they?

The 2 Series Gran Coupé is a little better, we suppose. It’s still (usually) front-wheel drive, but it is actually fairly good fun to chuck about — unsurprising really, as it’s based on the impressive 1 Series hatchback. Its styling, though… the front’s OK, but the back end is really un-pretty.





Thankfully, BMW has a salve for this 2 Series angst, and it’s called the 2 Series Coupé. This one isn’t front-wheel drive. In fact, mechanically, it’s not really a 2 Series. It uses the same chassis as the 3 Series and 4 Series, so it comes with either rear-wheel drive, or in the case of this sporty M240i that we’re testing here, four-wheel drive.

The M240i certainly looks the part. It’s not a classically pretty car (not much of BMW’s current output really falls into the ‘pretty’ column, now does it?), but it’s certainly more handsome and taut of surface than the 4 Series, so the 2 Series Coupé surely represents a return to form from a BMW perspective.

The M240i is terrifically old-fashioned. It’s more two-door saloon than coupé, really, and for that alone we love it. The fact that it combines just the right amount of power, with a chassis that can not only easily cope with that power, but encourages you to take the occasional liberty, means that it delivers old-fashioned thrills and enjoyment, too.

