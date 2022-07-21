REVIEW: 2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic. Is It For YOU And If You Had THAT Kind Of Cash Would You Choose IT Or SOMETHING ELSE?

So here we are, with a £200k-plus special edition: the 911 Sport Classic. This is the second time that badge has appeared, as the first was on a 997-generation 911 back in 2010. That version was a run of just 250 cars, whereas this car is one of 1250 worldwide. (There’s no set number for the UK allocation in order to stop speculators, apparently. Reading between the lines, it doesn’t sound like it’s yet sold out, unlike the last one, which was entirely snapped up before anyone even got to drive it.)



Further influences from the past with this Sport Classic include the Fuchs alloys, the pinstripe down the middle (painted this time, not stickers), roundels on the doors (thankfully deletable), the houndstooth cloth inserts on the seats, the ‘double-bubble’ roof and even the rev counter, which has a lovely green element to it, aping the rev counter on the 550A from the 1950s.



What’s interesting, though, is that it’s not quite as mind-bending as other fast car experiences these days. Maybe we’ve all got too used to electric’s incessant torque, but the 911 Turbo engine, at least in this application, isn’t quite the retina-detacher it once was.











More pics and full review at the link...





