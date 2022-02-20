REVIEW: 2022 VOLKSWAGEN ID.BUZZ. Does It Come ANYWHERE CLOSE To The Classic MicroBus?

The new VW ID.Buzz has been designed to capture some of that spirit while also looking to the future, helping the German brand become the embodiment of a nascent automotive niche: the pure-electric people carrier.



VW hopes the ID.Buzz will lure hoards of buyers, who may be looking for something a bit different and more practical, out of their everyman SUVs.



Volkswagen is openly targeting buyers that might have bought an SUV for the high driving position and image, hoping they’ll notice they get the same commanding view of the road but with greater utility and charm.



An insider suggested that a range of nearly 250 miles is being targeted for the initial models and, though Volkswagen hasn’t yet commented



It’s also quite comfortable. The test route took in some urban roads, a section of motorway and a challenging B-road with lots of twists and a poor road surface. The ID.Buzz managed all with aplomb, and it’s even quite fun to drive, with a balanced chassis and a slightly rear-led feel.



Until VW reveals the finished item and details the customisation options, it’s difficult to know just how desirable the ID.Buzz will be. Aside from that, it feels and drives like an enlarged ID.4, and it is undoubtedly massively practical.



