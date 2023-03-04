REVIEW: 2023 BMW M2. Same As It EVER Was? Or Mastery Of Better Sameness?

This isn’t the kind of BMW M2 that we’re used to. The last one was small, potent and at the very peak of what an M car has always been. But this new one has some stats that suggest a new direction.



For a start, the new M2 looks like Lego Technic made a model of the previous one.



The last M2 felt quite raw, with a choppier ride on fixed dampers and a decent fizz of road noise, but this replacement is full of doughy compliance on adaptive dampers in Comfort mode, snuffs out extraneous noise and elevates the underplayed if gorgeously smooth straight-six tone higher in the mix.



BMW M2: verdict



I can gripe, but the fact is I really enjoyed driving the M2, certainly more so than the previous F87 model. Some of the raw honesty and compactness of that car is gone, and the new one weighs and costs too much, but the G87 is the more polished and better resolved machine – exciting and incredibly capable when you’re driving for fun, surprisingly refined and sophisticated when you just want miles to melt away.



In an era where it must share a stage with a plug-in hybrid SUV, the new M2 feels like a more grown-up version of a reassuringly familiar formula, an evolution at a time of radical reinvention. I’ll take mine with the manual gearbox, please.



