REVIEW: 2024 KIA EV9. Decent First Try, But The Writer EXPOSES The GAME-BREAKER Flaw.

This recent 2024 KIA EV9 review, exposes the game-breaking flaw on their decent first shot at a full-size SEV.



the author highlights the vehicle's significant drawbacks in body control, particularly over rough terrain. The EV9's chassis struggles to maintain stability when encountering uneven surfaces, resulting in a disconcerting and uncomfortable ride for passengers. The reviewer even speculates on the possibility of broken springs due to the lack of damping from the shock absorbers, but further investigation reveals that this issue is common among GT-Line drivers. The author concludes that the EV9's weight may have pushed the limits of its platform, causing the vehicle to struggle with its suspension tuning.



“Where the EV9 falls flat, however, is its body control. Simply put, this Kia offers the worst performance over broken pavement of any large SUV I’ve sampled over the past several years. Hitting expansion joints on a bridge, potholes on a two-lane road or even a patch of rough asphalt sends the vehicle’s chassis into a paroxysm of diagonal twist, heaving both ends of the automobile up and down and bobbing the heads of passengers back and forth, and side to side.



Such was the lack of damping from its shock absorbers that my initial thoughts turned to broken springs, but a quick browse of Kia owner forums online revealed similar complaints from nearly every GT-Line driver. It’s surprising to me that the EV9 left the factory in this state of tune, but given that this model is longer and heavier than the gas-powered Telluride (until now the brand’s largest and weightiest vehicle), it’s entirely possible that the SUV is brushing up against a previously unexplored 6,000-pound limit for its platform (the GT-Line curb weight is around 5,800 pounds).”



Full review article at the link





Read Article