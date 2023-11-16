REVIEW: 2025 Kia Sorento. Look What Slipped UNDER Radar! Now, BETTER Looking Inside And Out Than Their Own TELLURIDE?

Due to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, the 2024 Kia Sorento will be offered in LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-P grades. The X-Line trim returns on EX and above models, while the X-Pro trim is available on the SX-P. X-Line upgrades include a center-locking differential, roof rack, bumper skid plate garnishes and numerous unique design elements, while X-Pro trim adds BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, and a 4,000-pound towing capacity.



The most noticeable change to the 2024 Kia Sorento SUV comes up front. Its look is derived from the Kia EV9, with a larger grille, and a front-end shape looking as if it came from a Kia Telluride. Other exterior design updates are more modest, but keep the vehicle on trend.



Bigger changes come inside, where a new instrument panel brings the interior into line with more modern Kia products. A large horizontal curved display that integrates two 12.3-inch screens oh higher trim levels, one for the instrument cluster, the other for the infotainment touchscreen. The latter is standard on all models, with lower trim levels getting a 4.3-inch instrument cluster screen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. Apple and Samsung smartphone owners can opt for Kia’s digital key to virtually lock, unlock and drive their Sorento.







KILLER face!







More tech and even nicer interior.











