REVIEW: ALEXA, START YOUR ENGINES! Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

IF you were going to spend £180k on a Lamborghini, you’d want the ruddy thing to clean your house.

And the new Huracan Evo does just that…plus it’ll sort your dinner out and keep the kids entertained too.



I’m not having you on, either. This V10 all-wheel-drive beast now comes with Alexa built in.

That’s Amazon’s handy digital assistant that you’d usually find inside an Echo speaker – but this time, in your car.



I tried the 640-horsepower motor for a week, mostly to see if Alexa was up to snuff. But also to drive fast, obviously.









