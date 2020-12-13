REVIEW: Acura ILX. A MUST Consider? Same As It EVER WAS OR Just Buy The CIVIC?

Agent001 submitted on 12/13/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:39 PM

Views : 390 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.thecarconnection.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The ILX is the gateway to the Acura brand, and it’s worth shopping against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW 2-Series, and Honda Civic, among other small and mid-size sedans.



The ILX carries into 2021 unchanged. A redesigned model is expected soon—or Acura may simply pull the plug on this slow-selling model.

Is the 2021 Acura ILX a good-looking car?

Not really. The ILX has the brand’s six-sided grille flanked by wide headlights with nifty LED details, but that’s where the luxury stops and the economy car begins.

Click the link for the full review..


Read Article


REVIEW: Acura ILX. A MUST Consider? Same As It EVER WAS OR Just Buy The CIVIC?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)