REVIEW: Acura ILX. A MUST Consider? Same As It EVER WAS OR Just Buy The CIVIC?

The ILX is the gateway to the Acura brand, and it’s worth shopping against the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW 2-Series, and Honda Civic, among other small and mid-size sedans.



The ILX carries into 2021 unchanged. A redesigned model is expected soon—or Acura may simply pull the plug on this slow-selling model.



Is the 2021 Acura ILX a good-looking car?



Not really. The ILX has the brand’s six-sided grille flanked by wide headlights with nifty LED details, but that’s where the luxury stops and the economy car begins.



