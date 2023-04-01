REVIEW: Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe. The 335d Was Magic. Does This Take It To The NEXT LEVEL?

The BMW Alpina D4 S Gran Coupé has a super-rare combination of static, dynamic, rational and subjective qualities the likes of which you only find in cars built for uncompromising speed, efficiency, luxury, desirability and driver appeal. Cars that just don’t take no for an answer.



The D4 S’s diesel six is commendably smooth and quiet, with that wonderful tidal surge of accessible torque right under your toe. It’s nice to listen to; it keeps revving beyond 4000rpm when you need it to; and it makes for a near-two-tonne BMW with abundant real-world pace.



And yet the greatest recognition I can pay to this monumental powertrain is to note that, at a UK-typical 65-75mph motorway cruising speed, it will return 53mpg - and cover 650 miles on its 59-litre tank. This is a 168mph car, let’s not forget, capable of 62mph from rest in less than 5.0sec. At faster German autobahn cruising speeds of 120-140mph, it’s reasonable to imagine that it would still do 35mpg and give you 400 miles between refills; at speeds at which an equivalent petrol performance saloon might only be doing 20mpg and an EV - pretty much any EV, really - would drain its battery flat inside of 80 miles.















Full review at the link.





