REVIEW: Aston Martin DB12- Stud or Dud? Does It Leave The Reviewer SHAKEN OR STIRRED?

Aston Martin has shown remarkable resilience despite its history of financial turmoil, with Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll injecting new life into the brand. The launch of the DBX SUV, Aston's best-selling and most profitable model, helped avert financial troubles. Geely, the conglomerate owning Lotus, Volvo, and Polestar, increased its stake in Aston Martin, presenting opportunities for technology sharing. With this new era dawning, Aston Martin introduces the DB12 as the figurehead of its rejuvenation.



The DB12 retains the classic Aston Martin design, building upon the DB11's legacy rather than a complete redesign. The car's exterior remains unmistakably Aston, with a purposeful and planted look, courtesy of wider wheels and substantial rear haunches. While the rear of the DB12 resembles the DB11, Aston Martin's attention to detail and craftsmanship shine through.



Inside the DB12, Aston Martin has spared no expense in creating a luxurious and refined experience. The team has expanded significantly, resulting in new quilting, open-pore wood, dark aluminum finishes, and a dashboard that feels substantial. Aston Martin strikes a balance between physical and digital controls, providing an intuitive and clutter-free interface. The new bespoke high-definition HMI system, replacing the outdated Mercedes tech, enhances the overall infotainment experience.



Aston Martin's primary focus during the DB12's development was on increased luxury and performance. The engine, based on the Mercedes-AMG V8, underwent extensive modifications to ensure the right blend of power and responsiveness. Aston Martin's dedication to engineering excellence is evident, with improvements in torque, power curves, gear ratios, and overall performance.



While it's challenging to fully unleash the DB12's power on public roads, its increased power output (671bhp) is apparent in its exhilarating performance. Aston Martin's commitment to refining the driving experience is evident in the car's agility and sportiness.



In conclusion, Aston Martin's DB12 represents a significant step forward for the brand. It retains the iconic Aston Martin design while incorporating modern technology and advancements under the hood. With its combination of resilience, rejuvenation, and unleashed power, the DB12 captures the essence of Aston Martin's vision for the future.



