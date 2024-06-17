REVIEW: Audi E-Tron GT RS. They Have Been Drifting Into Obscurity. Can THIS Model Update Change That?

Agent001 submitted on 6/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:42:40 PM

Views : 354 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Many of the changes mirror those on the Porsche, with which the E-tron GT shares its J1 platform, and include significant upgrades to the battery capacity, motor power and DC rapid-charging speed.

But, more notably, the RS E-tron GT has been bumped to 845bhp and a new RS E-tron GT Performance tops the range with a huge 912bhp. That makes it Audi’s most powerful car yet and enables it to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec.

Inside, the most noticeable change is the new steering wheel, which now has both a flat top and bottom and features touch-sensitive button panels. On the RS versions, it gains two satellite buttons that switch the drive mode to one of the three customisable settings. The 14-way adjustable sports seats that were previously optional are now fitted as standard.

But the Audi seems to have drifted into relative obscurity.










Read Article


REVIEW: Audi E-Tron GT RS. They Have Been Drifting Into Obscurity. Can THIS Model Update Change That?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)