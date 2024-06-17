REVIEW: Audi E-Tron GT RS. They Have Been Drifting Into Obscurity. Can THIS Model Update Change That?

Many of the changes mirror those on the Porsche, with which the E-tron GT shares its J1 platform, and include significant upgrades to the battery capacity, motor power and DC rapid-charging speed.



But, more notably, the RS E-tron GT has been bumped to 845bhp and a new RS E-tron GT Performance tops the range with a huge 912bhp. That makes it Audi’s most powerful car yet and enables it to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec.



Inside, the most noticeable change is the new steering wheel, which now has both a flat top and bottom and features touch-sensitive button panels. On the RS versions, it gains two satellite buttons that switch the drive mode to one of the three customisable settings. The 14-way adjustable sports seats that were previously optional are now fitted as standard.



But the Audi seems to have drifted into relative obscurity.





















Read Article