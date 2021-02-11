REVIEW: BMW X3 DIESEL! Such Great Vehicles PURPOSELY Being ABANDONED By These INSANE Execs.

The xDrive 30d has an official 0-62mph time of 5.7sec, but it’s the usability of the 282bhp that’s most notable, with the 479lb ft of torque easily accessible from low speed, creating the constant impression that more power is readily available at any given moment. But it’s refined, too, and as happy quietly running at low speeds as it is on the autobahn. The ride quality on our test car’s 18in wheels was excellent and the X3 is reassuringly stable even at higher speeds. The powertrain has a claimed economy of up to 44.8mpg, with CO2 emissions of 164g/km.



Those improvements allow the hugely successful X3 to keep pace with the likes of the Audi Q5 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in the hugely competitive premium family SUV market. The sort of high-mileage drivers for whom a diesel powertrain still makes sense will find much to enjoy with this 30d model, although it might well be worth considering the saving available with the cheaper but still potent 20d.



Worth noting...My 335d was the second best daily driver I've EVER owned. Only my current Telluride beats it.



Here's my review and pics from 2011 if you want to check it out...





