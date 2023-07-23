REVIEW: BMW's M2 Coupé Roars Back with Attitude: Bigger, Bolder, and Badder Than Ever in 2023?

BMW's history with its compact M cars has been a mixed bag. It all began with the 2002 Turbo, which was the brand's first turbocharged road car and set the tone for BMW Motorsport in 1973. However, this model had a short life, and subsequently, larger M cars took the spotlight. It wasn't until the late 1990s that BMW introduced anything smaller than an M3 with the Z3-based M Roadster and Coupé.



In 2011, BMW had a revelation when they fitted a turbocharged straight six engine into the compact 1 Series Coupé, creating the cult-favorite 1M Coupé. The success of the original BMW M2 in 2016, which rekindled the spirit of the 1M, further solidified the potential for smaller M cars. Now, in 2023, we have the second-generation M2 Coupé, ready to continue the legacy left by its predecessor, which became the highest-selling M car by the end of its production run.



With the 1 Series hatch shifting to a front-wheel-drive platform, the 2 Series Coupé had to adopt a shortened 3 Series architecture to survive, resulting in the M2 following suit. This transformation made the new M2 larger, more powerful, and more capable than any previous 1M or M2, resembling something closer to an M 2.5.



The design of the M2 has evolved significantly, departing from the toy-like and balanced proportions of the 1M Coupé. The new M2 now showcases a more aggressive appearance, reminiscent of a modified custom hot rod or a powerful competition car. Although it commands a strong presence, some testers didn't immediately recognize its visual appeal.



The M2 is built on BMW's CLAR platform, which is utilized for all longways-engined models from the 2 Series Coupé to the X7. To enhance performance and technical capabilities, the M division incorporated many proven mechanical components from the larger M3 and M4, despite the associated weight penalty.



The car's acceleration performance, although not blistering, is impressive at 4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, closely matching BMW's official claim of 4.3 seconds for the 0-62mph sprint. In terms of handling precision, ride composure, dynamic versatility, technical sophistication, and configurability, the M2 is now on par with a fully-fledged M car. It surpasses its predecessor both technically and dynamically, despite being slightly larger, heavier, and less lively at its best.



The M2 offers relative value, improved agility, and the option of a good manual gearbox, which could entice M4 owners and other BMW drivers to consider it. However, the real significance lies in the fact that the M2 represents everything BMW's M division has become in 2023, with a blend of modern performance and old-school charm that appeals to a broader audience.





