REVIEW: CAR WARS! Lotus Emira vs Porsche 718 Cayman. Can The Newcomer STEAL A Win?

The Emira is the Lotus sports car made habitable, usable, upmarket, tech-savvy. Modern, in other words. Which is exactly how a certain other rather more commercially successful sportscar maker, from Germany, has been turning them out for a few decades.



So we’re not standing on ceremony. Today we find out how the new Lotus squares up against the benchmark mid-engined sports car with which it has been designed to compete: the Porsche 718 Cayman, in six-cylinder GTS 4.0-litre form.



There are some clear supercar-like dynamic overtones about the Emira, which contrast quite plainly with those of the slighter, lighter-feeling, content-to-play-the-little-guy Porsche. But underneath all the new leather and silicon, this Lotus is still a likeably uncompromising driver’s car.



2nd: Lotus Emira V6 First Edition



A huge step up over past Lotuses for its comfort, habitability and daily drivability. Purer and more involving than the Porsche but not as complete.



1st: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0



A package of compactness, desirability, usability, performance and driver appeal that makes it one of the all-time great mid-engined sports cars.



