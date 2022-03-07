REVIEW: CAR WARS! Lotus Emira vs Porsche 718 Cayman. Can The Newcomer STEAL A Win?

Agent001 submitted on 7/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:30:57 PM

Views : 314 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Emira is the Lotus sports car made habitable, usable, upmarket, tech-savvy. Modern, in other words. Which is exactly how a certain other rather more commercially successful sportscar maker, from Germany, has been turning them out for a few decades.

So we’re not standing on ceremony. Today we find out how the new Lotus squares up against the benchmark mid-engined sports car with which it has been designed to compete: the Porsche 718 Cayman, in six-cylinder GTS 4.0-litre form.

There are some clear supercar-like dynamic overtones about the Emira, which contrast quite plainly with those of the slighter, lighter-feeling, content-to-play-the-little-guy Porsche. But underneath all the new leather and silicon, this Lotus is still a likeably uncompromising driver’s car.

2nd: Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

A huge step up over past Lotuses for its comfort, habitability and daily drivability. Purer and more involving than the Porsche but not as complete.

1st: Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

A package of compactness, desirability, usability, performance and driver appeal that makes it one of the all-time great mid-engined sports cars.

Full, detailed review at the link...



Read Article


REVIEW: CAR WARS! Lotus Emira vs Porsche 718 Cayman. Can The Newcomer STEAL A Win?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)