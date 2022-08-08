REVIEW: Consumer Reports Evaluates The All-New Toyota Sequoia Hybrid. Did They RAVE Or DIG A GRAVE?

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a large SUV based on the Toyota Tundra pickup, which itself was redesigned for the 2022 model year. Like that truck, the Sequoia SUV boasts large towing and payload capacities, Toyota’s newest infotainment system, and a rich roster of standard active safety and driver assistance features. On top of that, Toyota has given the Sequoia a hybrid powertrain that should help it return better fuel economy than its competitors.



After two weeks of living with a Sequoia that we rented from Toyota, we came away feeling let down by the redesigned SUV.



And a number of the SUV’s new features and systems detract from the overall experience, rather than enhance it.



Things that made the previous generation unusual or impressive—such as its power-retractable rear window or independent rear suspension—are gone from this new-generation model.





