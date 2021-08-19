REVIEW: First Drive-2022 Kia EV6 Prototype.

While the Ioniq 5 has echoes of the Lancia Delta, Kia designer Luc Donckerwolke has suggested the EV6’s slightly wedge-shaped body is inspired by the Lancia Stratos.



Still, even with ‘just’ 321bhp, the EV6 we drove didn’t exactly feel lacking for power, with the smooth, rapid silent acceleration you’d expect from an EV offering 446lb ft of torque and a 0-62mph time of 5.2sec. It also offers an official range of 314 miles



Knipping says that the goal of the EV6 is “to make a bold statement”. And while a definitive verdict will need to wait until we’ve driven a finished version, it’s clear how much time and effort Kia has put into making sure it does just that. Kia has come an awfully long way in 10 years. But on the evidence of the EV6, the next 10 could well be even more exciting.



It should have more storied marques looking nervous.



Full review at the link...





