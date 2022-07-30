REVIEW: First REAL, ON-ROAD Assessment Of The Cadillac Lyriq EV. Does It Live Up To The PRESS RELEASE And PROMISES?

The Audi E-tron and BMW iX rival is due to arrive in US dealerships early next year and is built on the versatile bespoke electric Ultium platform that has been developed by parent firm General Motors.



We were able to sample a Lyriq for the first time on the closed private roads of GM’s Milford Proving Ground in Michigan. While our running was limited, it was representative enough to get a good flavour of the machine.



The Cadillac brand has struggled to really find traction in the US in recent years, with a range that mixes premium saloons that can’t match European rivals with large, austere SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade.



Parked next to an Escalade, the Lyriq looks positively compact.



The Lyriq doesn’t offer much in the way of driving thrills, and the steering response was a little numb in the way American market cars are often engineered to be.



US luxury brand's first proper electric effort is plush, but isn't likely to threaten its European rivals.



From the snippets we read here, it sure doesn't seem like it's a world beater or lives up to the hype of the press release and promises.



