A tech YouTuber sits in a $64,000 Chinese family SUV (Li Auto), activates SPA MODE, and watches in disbelief as the car mechanically joins the front and rear seats into a full-size bed. Shades drop, scents release, spa music plays, screens adjust, and a full-body massage—including the feet—kicks in. He asks the obvious: “What kind of twisted psychopathic genius came up with this idea?” Meanwhile, American and European mainstream SUVs at similar or higher prices still treat “luxury” as a heated steering wheel, slightly better leather, and a touchscreen that feels like a 2018 tablet.



This isn’t just about one gimmick. The same vehicle has a fridge that freezes to -6°C and heats to 50°C, a 29-inch 6K 90Hz display, zero-gravity seats with NASA-style positioning and powered leg rests, electrochromic glass, pet mode with live camera feeds, nap modes with themed soundscapes, six climate zones, and a boot that expands past 2,300 liters. All in a family SUV priced where a loaded Toyota Highlander or Volkswagen Atlas sits—and far below the equivalent Mercedes, BMW, or Cadillac.



American and European makers have spent decades refining incrementalism. They polish ride quality by 3%, add another lane-keep assist variant, and call it innovation. Creativity is reserved for concept cars that never see production or $200,000 flagships whose owners already have private spas. Mainstream buyers get the same conservative formula: good enough dynamics, acceptable materials, and features that were novel a decade ago. The attitude is risk-averse to the point of contempt for the customer. Why engineer seats that can form a bed for a road-trip nap or a camping stop when you can just sell another $1,500 options package of soft-close doors and ambient lighting?



Chinese manufacturers operate under brutal domestic competition and a tech-forward consumer base that expects constant novelty. They treat the cabin as living space, not just a transportation appliance. The result is practical creativity—features that solve real problems (fatigue on long drives, family comfort, multi-use vehicles) rather than marketing checkboxes. Western companies cite regulations, cost structures, liability fears, and “brand heritage” as excuses. Those are real constraints, but they also function as convenient covers for complacency. When a $64,000 Chinese SUV makes every mainstream Western equivalent feel half a decade behind, the problem isn’t Chinese subsidies or labor costs alone. It’s a failure of imagination.



American and European car companies still make competent vehicles. They do not make vehicles that feel alive with ideas. Until they stop treating practical creativity as something that belongs only in luxury niches or vaporware, they will keep getting publicly schooled by cars that simply try harder for ordinary buyers. The lesson is already on the road.









A tech YouTuber tested a $64,000 family SUV from China and couldn’t believe what happened when he activated SPA MODE ???? “What kind of twisted psychopathic genius came up with this idea?” https://t.co/PzTTqBUb1d — Werkin (@StayWerkin) November 21, 2026



