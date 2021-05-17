REVIEW: Is THIS The BEST Sedan For The Money Right Now, Bar NONE? The Choice MAY Surprise You!

If you repeat a word enough times, it starts to lose its meaning. The phenomenon is called semantic satiation and it has to do with our brains' general intolerance for repetition. Car companies are decades into semantic satiation with the word "sport," which is overused to the point of meaninglessness. Is a sport model something that's genuinely athletic (Audi Sport Quattro), a smaller relative of something else (Ford Bronco Sport and Mitsubishi Outlander Sport), or a total enigma (Acura RLX Sport Hybrid)? In the case of the 2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T, the S word means that you get some added performance hardware without a lot of frills for a nice price.



This latest test car weighed in at a trim 3377 pounds, three pounds less than Honda's official number. All that lightweighting paired with the zestiest powertrain results in a 60-mph sprint in 5.4 seconds and a quarter-mile pass in 14.0 seconds at 101 mph.











And those are easy enough times to attain. Unlike, say, the Kia K5 GT, you're not fighting wheelspin for the first 200 feet off the line in the Honda. The Accord occasionally issues a tortured moan from one of its front tires, but then it just hooks up and goes.



