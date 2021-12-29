REVIEW: It's A RUF Life! Take A Look At This SPECIAL Take On 911 BEAUTY And PERFORMANCE...

Despite the aesthetic, it shares little with an old Porsche 911. How little? For one thing, it’s constructed, McLaren-style, around an 88kg composite tub of Ruf’s own making. For another, the suspension is by double wishbones with pushrod actuation. There has been only one official 911 with both those elements and that’s the 911 GT1 with which Porsche won at Le Mans in 1988.



The Ruf’s deceptively small and low-slung body, including its X-rated hips and dinky ducktail spoiler, is also full carbonfibre, which is something no Zuffenhausen 911 has ever had.



It’s a proper screamer, this Ruf engine – one of the best you’re ever likely to hear. No wonder several people with one of just 50 rare CTR Anniversary build slots have changed their order to the non-limited but also non-turbo SCR instead. I think I’d do the same.



All yours for £770,000















Full review at the link...





Read Article