REVIEW: Jeremy Clarkson Calls The Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid A PRIUS ON STILTS And An UBER Taxi With A Fancy NOSE-JOB!

If you are a fan of white goods you’ll love discussing the Lexus NX450h+ F Sport, reckons Jeremy Clarkson in his review of the plug-in hybrid mid-sized SUV. But for the world’s best-known motoring journalist it illustrates everything that’s wrong with modern cars

This isn’t the first time the Sunday Times’ in-house agriculturist has slated a hybrid car, but Clarkson’s two-star review cuts particularly deep.

“The NX is a Prius on stilts, an Uber taxi with a fancy nose job,” he concluded. “And to me, it’s not just filled with annoying electronic idiosyncrasies and rubbish door handles, it’s an affront, because it is just a white good that has exactly the same charisma as my fridge-freezer.”

