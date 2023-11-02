REVIEW: Jeremy Clarkson Falls In LUST For The LOTUS EMIRA. Could YOU Fall For It TOO?

The Lotus Emira is “pretty special” and represents surprisingly good value for such an accomplished sports car — so says Jeremy Clarkson in his latest review for The Sunday Times Magazine.
Clarkson explains that he has long been a fan of the Lotus brand since first seeing one on television as a small boy, driven by Diana Rigg on The Avengers.

The 1960s Elan “was a tremendous car and really cast the mould for Lotuses to come,” wrote The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star, adding: “It was light and dangerous and unreliable and fun.

Clarkson soon realised that despite supercar looks it is actually a proper sports car — a rival for the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.

Performance he described as “brisk, but it doesn’t tear your skin off.



With prices starting from £75,995 (the AMG-powered version will be “significantly” less), Clarkson felt that the Lotus offered tremendous value for money.

“You could have three for the price of one scum-spec Ferrari.”

Full review at the link...


