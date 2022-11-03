REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic Prototype. Key Question...Is It EQUIVALENT To Elon's Products?

This undisguised cold-weather prototype is our first taste of the all-electric alternative to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Specifically, it’s a four-wheel-drive EQE 500 4Matic, and a car at a more advanced stage than the rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ that I sampled from the passenger seat in February. It’s also a good deal more powerful.



In the EQE 350+, the battery is claimed to provide a WLTP range of up to 410 miles. Mercedes-Benz isn’t providing any range claims for the EQE 500 4Matic just yet, but it does concede that the all-paw variant can’t match the figure of its rear-driven sibling. The maximum charging rate is said to be 170kW, which translates to 155 miles of range in 15 minutes.



I won’t pretend that I can tell you what the EQE feels like on the road, because I spent all my time skating over ice with big handfuls of oversteer and an even bigger grin on my face, but it’s clearly more agile and determined than the EQS.



Full review at the link...





