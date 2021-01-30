REVIEW: NOT Gone And NOT Forgotten. Lexus GX460. BABY LX? And JUST As Reliable And Long Lasting?

The 2020 Lexus GX460, however, is in a weird spot. It really doesn’t give the passengers much additional space over the RX, but it’s a much bigger vehicle overall. It’s a rugged, body-on-frame beast that can tame many an off-road trail. It doesn’t seem to fit the rest of the Lexus lineup – bigger LX notwithstanding. But it clearly meets the needs of many, many drivers.



It’s a classic, of course, and it drives like it. It’s not agricultural at all like one might expect from such a dated mechanical design – but it’s clear that more modern SUVs from Detroit, especially, have an edge in ride quality on the tarmac.



301 hp from the V8 is plenty for most uses, though it’s quite thirsty. Steering is direct and communicative without harshness over potholes or expansion joints.





