REVIEW: New 2024 Tesla Model 3. Reviewer LOVES It Yet Gives THIS INSANELY STUPID Reason Why He Wouldn't Buy It.

So I suggested a couple of EV options, but dropped the idea of a Tesla Model Y — which has much to credit — with the caveat: “Owning a Tesla tells people that you aren’t a car person, and probably don’t know how to drive. In fact it suggests, rightly or wrongly, you’re a bit of a numpty.”



Except I didn’t use the word “numpty”.



“Oh,” he said. “So Tesla drivers are the new BMW and Audi drivers?”



This is not to take anything away from Tesla. What the American upstart has managed to achieve in so little time is indisputably extraordinary, and the entire motoring landscape has changed forever as a result of its existence. Tesla is the ultimate “disruptor”. But because it’s regarded more as a technology company than a car company, its customers are most definitely tech people before car people.



Sadly, while the new Model 3 improves greatly on a car that was already pretty solid, none of its positive points would tempt me to join the Teslerati.



For Elon’s acolytes there is no other option that comes close.



His verdict?



TESLA MODEL 3 REVIEW 2024: GREAT CAR, SHAME ABOUT THE IMAGE.



The one reason I wouldn't own a Tesla... a massive cult.



What a sad human this Will Dron must be in real life. That is the DUMBEST reason EVER not to buy a great product.



Do you agree?



