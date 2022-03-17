REVIEW: PLUGGED IN Or UNPLUGGED? 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB.

Most car manufacturers steer well clear of building rivals for their own cars, but Ferrari is not a normal car company by any stretch of the imagination. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that its latest supercar, the 296 GTB, is essentially a blue-on-blue (or should that be scarlet-on-scarlet?) attack on the Prancing Horse’s own F8 Tributo, albeit one with a twist.



You see, under that glorious bodywork, the Ferrari 296 GTB houses a closet full of dirty secrets. Not only has the new model replaced the V8 engine synonymous with mid-engined Ferrari sports cars with a 2.9-litre V6, but it has also made up for the cylinder shortfall with an electric motor.



There are beautiful cars, and then there’s the 296 GTB. Not only is this one of the most gorgeous Ferraris in recent years, but it’s also one of the prettiest cars to be launched in the past decade outright. It doesn’t matter from what angle you choose to view the 296; this thing looks glorious.



The 296 GTB’s plug-in hybrid system may have stolen all the headlines but it isn’t the main reason for buying one. In terms of both performance and handling, this is one of the best Ferraris in recent years, full stop.



Having the ability to cruise around in silent, stealthy electric mode will be an advantage for some customers, but the 296 GTB is at its best when the hybrid system is used for performance. Do that, and the Ferrari becomes one of the best and most spectacular supercars that money can buy.



What say you Spies? Are you down with a 'plug-in' Ferrari?



Full review at the link...





