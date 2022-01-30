REVIEW: PREFECTLY BORING-Jeremy Clarkson Reviews The Lexus ES.

JEREMY CLARKSON, on what appears to be an uncharacteristically melancholic day, has written a damning appraisal of the state of motoring and believes that the new Lexus ES is the perfect car for people who simply don’t care about attributes such as performance, handling and fun.



Clarkson describes the ES as a “Prius in a businessman suit”



It’s “not bad”, he adds, and a perfect car for a time in which speed, handling and performance seem to be quite out of fashion.



Rather than the Lexus’s bad points outweighing its good points, he felt they complemented them, making the ES a perfect car for the modern world in which speed and excitement don’t seem to matter as much as they once did.



“There’s no getting round the fact that in a world full of ecomentalists and speed cameras and righteous cyclists waging an all-out war on motoring, its quiet, grey anonymity does make a deal of sense.”





