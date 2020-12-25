REVIEW: Porsche 911s. For Those NINE Craft Beer Snobs Who Want The SLOWER One And Need To Brag To Friends THEY Got A STICK.

On the move, the manual feels just as potent as the automatic. If anything more so, with those pauses between gearshifts enhancing the perceived clout of the rear-mount turbo six.



Slipping the gearbox into seventh gear and joining the motorway on the final stretch to drop the car back at Porsche’s UK headquarters, the revs drop right down and the car becomes a fantastic cruiser. To have a manual sports car that functions as a top-notch GT car is quite a feat, but Porsche has managed it.



I’m not sure this is the best car in the increasingly complicated 992 Carrera range. A base Carrera with a manual would be fabulous, but Porsche isn’t making one. So, that leaves a true enthusiast the choice between a PDK Carrera or a manual Carrera S.





