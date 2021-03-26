REVIEW: SPEED KILLS: BMW M3 G80 Competition AutoBahn Acceleration And Sound Test. VROOM!

Agent001 submitted on 3/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:11:45 PM

Views : 338 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and new BMW M4 Competition Coupé, meanwhile, the 375 kW/510 hp version of the straight-six teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and sends its power to the rear wheels as standard. The two Competition models will also be available (est. from summer 2021) with M xDrive, handing them even greater directional stability and supreme traction without compromising on agility.

Check out this AutoBahn test of acceleration and sound and give us your opinions?




REVIEW: SPEED KILLS: BMW M3 G80 Competition AutoBahn Acceleration And Sound Test. VROOM!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)