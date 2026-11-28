So you’ve joined the tiny American club of people who looked at a Tesla and said, “Nah, I’ll take one of the other ones.” In this case a brand-new Porsche Macan Electric: 100 kWh pack, 95 usable, 2.4 tons of German chassis wizardry that corners harder than physics should allow and feels better than anything you’ve driven before. In mild weather it returns a solid 22–25 kWh/100 km and can stretch close to 450 km. Home charging costs pocket change. You feel superior. You feel refined. You feel like you’ve escaped the Tesla monoculture.



Then the temperature drops.



Suddenly your expensive battery develops the emotional range of a frozen brick. Range halves. 180 km becomes the new optimistic number. The state-of-charge meter performs a dramatic freefall on the highway, and you start scanning for chargers with the quiet desperation of someone who just realized the last rest stop was 40 km ago. Fast charging tops out at a leisurely 66 kW. The car’s own consumption display keeps cheerfully reporting the same efficient numbers while the battery empties twice as fast. It’s like the vehicle is gaslighting you in real time.



Here’s the part the marketing departments prefer you discover after the purchase: this is not a Porsche-only party trick. Almost every non-Tesla EV currently competing in the market does the same cold-weather disappearing act. Battery chemistry and thermal management still struggle when the mercury falls. In northern climates that means roughly half the year is spent living with 50 % of the advertised range. Tesla’s preconditioning while plugged in at home still gives it a clear practical edge that most rivals have only recently started copying—or still haven’t matched.



The driving feel remains excellent. The efficiency in decent weather is real. The winter experience, however, is a shared industry secret that every non-Tesla owner eventually learns the expensive way. Physics does not care about your brand loyalty, your list price, or how beautifully the car turns into a corner. Until the entire industry gets serious about cold-weather battery management, “range anxiety” isn’t a Tesla-hater meme—it’s just Tuesday from October to April for everyone else.







Das große Problem mit E-Autos in Deutschland, woran keiner denkt. Ich fahre aktuell einen Porsche Macan 4S Electric, der Wagen ist aus 6/25 und Stand der aktuellen Technik. 100 KWh Batterie, 95 Netto nutzbar. Das Auto fährt sich besser als jedes vorherige Fahrzeug, dass ich persönlich gefahren bin! Das Fahrwerk ist fast schon unreal, egal ob 140 oder 250 Kmh, man kann damit trotz der 2.4 Tonnen in jede Kurve mit Vollgas reinfahren, wie in einem Rennsportwagen, aber halt in einem echten SUV. Ich bin mit dem Wagen im Ende September 450 KM mit einer Ladung gefahren, das war das Maximum an Reichweite was ich geschafft habe. In der Stadt und Landstraße braucht er zwischen 22 und 25 Kilowattstunden auf 100 KM, für einen 2.4T Porsche ist das brutal effizient. Wenn man zu Hause lädt sind das aktuell 7,5€ auf 100 KM, das ist einfach nicht zu toppen. Das eigentliche Problem an der ganzen Story fängt aber erst an, sobald die Temperaturen schnell und tief fallen. Ich bin am 05. November auf der Autobahn gefahren und musste leider feststellen dass ich nicht mal 180KM schaffen werde, panisch hab ich nach einer Ladestation gesucht und zum Glück gab es eine 12 KM vor mir. Das Gefühl welches man hat, wenn die Batterie von 25% mit einem Satz auf 16% fällt und man auf der Autobahn unterwegs ist, wünscht man selbst seinem Feind nicht. Mir war sofort klar, da läuft was gewaltig schief! Zunächst dachte ich der Porsche an sich hätte vielleicht einen defekten Akku oder sonstiges. In den nächsten Tagen habe ich ähnliche Storys im vorbeigehen im Fitnessstudio und bei Freunden gehört. Danach ist mir zusätzlich aufgefallen das ich maximal ca. 60 KWH in den Akku hinein laden kann, am neuen Zähler zu Hause. Eigentlich sollte man Ladeverluste haben und bei einem 95 KWH Akku sollten locker 100 KWH draufgehen. Mir ist das alles schon ein bisschen komisch vorgekommen, vor allem wenn man den Listenpreis von 133K€ im Kopf behält… Auch am Schnelllader gingen via CCS maximal 66 KW rein, von 15 auf 100%, dabei sollten es nach einfachem Dreisatz 80 KWH sein PLUS Ladeverluste. ??? Nach ettlichen Youtube Videos und vielen Gesprächen mit E Auto Fahrern ist mir klar, das Ganze ist die Normalität. Die Tesla Boys die im Sommer 450 KM weit kommen, kommen aktuell nur 220 KM. Wenn man nun in die Kalkulation mit einbezieht, dass es in Deutschland und allen anderen nördlichen Regionen in der Regel 6 Monate im Jahr unter 10 Grad Celsius ist, sieht man langsam das ganz große Problem, die Autohersteller müssen hier auf Grund von physikalischen Gegebenheiten aktiv Verbrauchertäuschung begehen. Kein Mensch mit Verstand würde ein E-Auto kaufen, wenn er weiss, dass er 6 Monate im Jahr nur 50% der eigentlichen Reichweite hat. Ich hoffe dieses Thema wird in nächster Zeit stärker thematisiert und die E-Auto Community bleibt bei der Wahrheit. Was mich noch viel mehr ärgert ist, dass die Verbrauchsanzeige die ganze Täuschung einfach mitspielt. Ich fahre den Porsche aktuell weiterhin zwischen 22-26 KWH pro 100 KM, nur die Batterie ist halt nach Habekschen Gesetzen doppelt so schnell leer Warum ich erst garnicht die volle KWH Zahl wie angegeben (95) nutzen kann bzw. hinein laden kann, werde ich noch versuchen herauszufinden. Die krasse Vermutung dass der Akku keine echte 95 KWH Kapazität hat, kann ich mir aktuell noch nicht nicht wirklich vorstellen. Tesla hat eine Batterie Heizung, wenn man Daheim an der Wallbox steckt, wird die Batterie vorerwärmt und somit erreicht man auch im kalten viel mehr Reichweite, ich vermute dass wird Standard werden und wahrscheinlich braucht es noch einige weitere Erfindungen bis die E-Autos den Markt komplett übernehmen. Fahren tun sie definitiv allemal besser, das ist für mich seit der ersten Fahrt in einem Tesla Model 3 Performance in 2020 klar. Von William Christmann auf FB https://t.co/VZcI8nUMpY — Kai Ruhsert ???? ???? (@KaiRuhsert) November 27, 2026



