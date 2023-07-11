REVIEW: Volvo EX30. UK Mag Basically Says It's RUBBISH And Tells Readers DO NOT BUY IT! YOU DECIDE!

Few other electric cars, let alone small crossovers, have the levels of agility, grip, adjustability and engagement that the EX30 offers.



And yet I cannot in any honesty recommend you buy this car. It’s tempting to put it more strongly: do not buy a Volvo EX30. As we’ll explore in the following pages, it is frustrating to use to well beyond the point of annoyance, which is such a shame given the rest of the package – the design, the style, the range and value and most of all the driving dynamics – are so strong.



It’s a very enjoyable car to drive, but ultimately is a compact family car and usability and functionality takes precedence over that. Volvo has already talked about changing the layout of the touchscreen to make some functions easier to find but we have to report as we find on the day, and that’s that the EX30 offers an extremely solid driving experience, is a great looking car inside out, and yet has pitiful ergonomics and usability. If somebody told you the EX30 was a Volvo like no other, I suppose they’d usually mean it as a compliment. With regret, on this occasion, we really don’t.



Pretty harsh.



Just think of all that money Volvo spend to cart the media to Barcelona to wake up and read stuff like this.



Don't worry, MOST of the bought and paid media will walk lockstep and tell you its a GEM.





