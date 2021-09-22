REVIEW: WHICH Is BEST? Tesla AUTOPILOT, GM SUPERCRUISE or Ford's New BLUECRUISE

BlueCruise, like Tesla's Autopilot, is at its core a combination of lane centering and adaptive cruise control. The system uses cameras to find lane lines, stay centered between them, and monitor surrounding traffic. A radar sensor keeps tabs on the car ahead and tells the vehicle to slow down or speed up as necessary.



Unlike Autopilot, BlueCruise can only be activated in approved "Blue Zones," which encompass some 100,000 miles of US and Canadian highways. It's the same approach General Motors is taking with its hands-free offering, Super Cruise.



One edge Super Cruise has over Ford's system: BlueCruise won't slow down for sharp curves yet. You need to do that yourself. Ford does use GPS in another nifty way, though. If you stay in an exit-only lane for long enough, BlueCruise will switch off because it assumes you're leaving the highway.















Full review at the link





Read Article