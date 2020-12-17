REVIEW: What Is It Like To LIVE With A Hyundai Veloster N For A Year? Here's The Deal From A Real Owner Who Traded A Focus ST

I picked up my VN as a replacement for my beloved '16 Focus ST - I knew when I bought that car that the Fiesta ST was a more entertaining car to drive, but to be frank it was just a little too small for me to seriously consider as my daily. I'm not the type to own multiple cars at a time and something that was going to be reasonably comfortable day in/day out while also being fun was important when I bought the Focus. It was also something I wanted in that car's eventual replacement.



I know that those of us that buy new are a minority here, but I'm one of those guys. I don't want to buy a used car and then mod it into the car I actually want. I want the car to be what I want at the time of purchase and the reassurance of a warranty in case bad shit happens. That said, Ford's decision to stop selling all cars not named Mustang hit kinda hard, particularly when I saw details leaking out about the specs of the Mk IV Focus ST - man, that car was shaping up to be just the absolute tits.







