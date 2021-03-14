REVIEWED! 2021 BMW M3 AND M4 COMPETITION.

Last year I spent a day on track at Donington Park driving a number of BMW M cars, including the M2 Competition, M4 and M5 Competition.



The fascinating thing was finding out from my fellow drivers which model was their favourite.

Most said the M2 – BMW’s rear-wheel-drive pocket rocket, capable of whip-like changes of direction and blistering acceleration. Its 404bhp, from a 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder engine, feels significant in a relatively light shell, and its short wheelbase means it feels twitchy under your right foot – especially in the soaking conditions in which we were tasting its delights.



But I was a little surprised because for me, the F80 M4 was the sweetest of the bunch. Its extra length over the M2 meant it was far more predictable when pushed to the limit in those conditions, while the extra power hitting the rear wheels (almost exactly 100bhp more) imbued it with even more urgency.



