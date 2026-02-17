RIGHT AGAIN? We Predicted After The Announcement Of The Return Of SCOUT MOTORS, We Wouldn't Be Surprised If They'd NEVER LAUNCH.

Scout Motors, the Volkswagen Group's bold revival of the iconic American off-road brand, has once again delayed its production timeline. Fresh reports from German outlet Der Spiegel (via The Drive and others) confirm that customer deliveries and full-scale output won't begin until at least 2028—pushing back from the previous late-2027 target by at least a year, with some sources noting potential slippage into early 2028 or later.



AutoSpies questioned if these products would EVER launch the very day Volkswagen announced the brand's comeback in 2022. Right again. We wouldn't be surprised if they'll NEVER launch—and today's news makes that prediction look sharper than ever. This latest slip is another example of us being YEARS ahead with the best insight in the game, spotting the red flags long before mainstream outlets caught on.



The project has faced repeated hurdles: skyrocketing costs (the South Carolina factory ballooned from $2 billion to around $3 billion), technical challenges in developing the "Harvester" extended-range electric vehicles (with a gas generator for added range), software complexities typical of VW Group programs, and broader market shifts. Scout pivoted hard from pure EVs to prioritize these EREVs after pre-orders showed ~85-90% favoring the hybrid-like setup amid softening U.S. EV demand and policy changes scrapping federal tax credits.



VW's financial pressures—high EV investment costs, global profitability strains, and supply chain issues—only amplify the risks. Construction continues, with over 500 hires so far and thousands planned, and prototypes (Terra pickup and Traveler SUV) boast impressive specs like 500-mile extended range, 35-inch tires, 12 inches of ground clearance, and serious off-road capability. But repeated delays erode confidence.

Is this the setup for VW to cut and run? It's increasingly plausible. Sunk costs are massive, but if further slips hit or VW's balance sheet tightens more, cancellation could be on the table to avoid endless bleeding. Delays plague new ventures (see Rivian, Lucid), but Scout's pattern—original 2026-2027 goals now receding to 2028+—feels different, especially under a parent company wrestling with electrification headwinds.



AutoSpies called it from day one: skepticism about a true launch. With this 2028 pushback, we're proven prescient again. VW might still muscle through with Harvesters first to de-risk things, but the clock is ticking louder. In a volatile auto world, bold revivals like this often falter—and we've been tracking the cracks since the hype began.



If they don't make it, MAYBE Rivian can STEAL the face design and fix their hideous grills.



Discuss....











