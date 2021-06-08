RIP: Here Is The List Of Vehicles You Won't See In 2022

We're already well past the halfway point of 2021, believe it or not, and some automakers have started rolling out their 2022 model year products in anticipation of the next six months. But as that fresh batch of cars makes its way to dealerships, we have to say goodbye to the many vehicles that won't be joining us next year. By our count, there are already 13 vehicles that have been discontinued or phased out in 2021. Obvious ones like the Fiat 500L and Honda Clarity FCV simply didn't have enough sales power to stick around. Others, like the Lamborghini Aventador and Polestar 1, will be replaced by more modern options. There are more that will join this list as the months go on, but these are the ones that have already said their goodbyes.



