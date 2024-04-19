RIP: Kia Cancels 600 HP Stinger Replacement

The beloved Kia Stinger may have gone to the great scrapheap in the sky, but several reports suggested the sports sedan would return as the all-electric EV8. Now, The Korean Car Blog claims that the GT1 project, as it was known internally, has been scrapped. The publication claims to have seen internal manufacturing documents for Kia manufacturing facilities, which show the GT1/EV8 is no longer in the production queue. The Stinger’s electric successor was expected to debut with a 113.2 kWh battery pack and power outputs of up to 603 hp. Equipped with all-wheel drive, the Kia’s front motor was expected to offer 268 hp, with the rear-axle-mounted motor producing 335 horses. This would have made it significantly more potent than the outgoing model, which, in twin-turbo V6 guise, developed 368 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque.



