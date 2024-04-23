RIP: Subaru Discontinues Legacy Sedan Most Likely In Favor Of An EV SUV

Sedan lovers, get the tissues ready: Subaru has announced that the long-lived Legacy sedan will end production at the end of MY2025, but at least it goes out with the same price it has for MY2024. The Japanese brand says output at the Indiana-based plant will conclude in the spring of next year. The Lafayette facility is the only plant in the world that builds the seventh-generation sedan, which means the Legacy will be killed off for the foreseeable future. Subaru has not mentioned a Legacy replacement, so CarBuzz has contacted the automaker to obtain additional information. We would not be surprised if the marque is putting the Legacy nameplate to rest. Crossovers and SUVs dominate the marketplace, with consumers purchasing these high-riding sedan alternatives in droves. Subaru has said that even though the Legacy is the company’s oldest nameplate, this move "reflects market shifts from passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers and Subaru’s transition to electrified and fully electric vehicles."



