Sad news to report today. We learned today from his wife Dee Dee that Paul passed away.

What a nice man and great actor.

He was always wonderful to me and my kids and we pray that God strengthens at keeps his family at this very sad time.

RIP sir. And thank you.









RIP To Our GOODFELLA And Friend Of the Spies Paul Sorvino.

