RIVIAN COSTS Owner $2,100 And Is Disappointing Early Adopters With Customer Service. BUT, Is It JUST THEM Or Is It The COST For Wanting To Be A PIONEER??

Here is a full synopsis of what happened to this early Rivian adopter? But is it JUST them? How is this any different than the ramblings of the other moral narcissists jumping in early on these supposed WORLD savers?



Electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian has been facing challenges in its relationship with early adopters. Chase Merrill, a 24-year-old Rivian R1S owner, had placed a deposit on his EV three years ago at the urging of his family members, who also own Rivians. Though he was initially uncertain about making the switch to a fully electric SUV, he fell in love with the R1S as soon as he took it for a spin on March 10, 2023.



However, two days later, Merrill drove his R1S into a large snowdrift on an unplowed, snow-covered road into the property, rendering it completely useless. Although he enlisted the help of another vehicle to try to free the Rivian, he accidentally triggered a safety feature that caused the car to become stuck between the park and drive gears. His brand new Rivian was bricked and had to be towed to a service center in Chelsea, Massachusetts, hundreds of miles away. The towing fee was $2,100.



Rivian executives told Insider that the car did exactly what it was programmed to do in a dangerous slide-away situation. However, Merrill's situation was not one of sliding away, but rather getting stuck in the snow. Rivian risks alienating early adopters if it fails to address their concerns and provide quality customer service.



Rivian has been struggling to keep some of its order-holders happy as it navigates the early days of full production for its three electric vehicles. Some early boosters are losing hope that their vehicles will ever arrive and are making backup plans with orders for other EVs in hopes that another option might arrive sooner. Rivian has also stopped sharing updates on its sizable stable of orders.



Rivian risks alienating early adopters, who can make or break the company's reputation. Tony Caravano, Rivian's head of customer engagement, said the company is working to improve its relationships with order-holders. For example, the company is giving customers options for faster delivery if they change their original build specs and trying to be more transparent about reasons for delivery delays.



Although most Rivian owners are happy with their vehicles, Merrill's experience highlights the importance of quality customer service. He later learned that a simple reset may have resolved the issue that bricked his car, without requiring a service visit. But that solution did not come up in his initial call with Rivian's customer service. While a Rivian representative ultimately called to apologize and offer to pay for the repairs, the company initially refused to pay the $2,100 transportation fee. After Insider called Rivian to ask about Merrill's experience, the company offered to cover the fee.



Merrill is now considering trading his R1S for a gas-powered pickup truck. Rivian risks losing more early adopters if it does not improve its customer service and address their concerns. The company must recognize the importance of quality customer service in retaining its early boosters and building a positive reputation in the competitive EV market.





