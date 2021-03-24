RIVIAN DEATHWATCH: Ok, Maybe Not For A Bit. But The Few People Who Will Buy Them Still Have Questions And Concerns.

There's a lot we've learned about the Rivian R1S and R1T. But there's still a lot we don't know. All 3 of us are long time pre-order holders. But there's a handful of things (at least 7 when I count in the video) we'd REALLY like to know before taking the next step of signing on the dotted line and taking delivery:



1- Actual pics of the colors...because they look different in real life vs the computer generated pics.

2- Data

3 - User Interface

4 - More demonstration videos and pics since we can't see them in person

5 - Service details

6 - Warranty info

7 - Timing projections









We mentioned a few other things that many want, such as test drives. But leave a comment below and let us know what info you're missing before you'd buy.



Source: Rivian Stories



Again, we'll stay with our call...the ONLY hope they have is the SUV taking off and Tesla not having an answer.



Sales of the pickup will TOTALLY under perform.





