RIVIAN Goes Public And POPS 29+%. Will It Be A LONG-TERM Buy Or FIZZLE?

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) surged as much as 53% in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100 billion after the world's biggest initial public offering this year.
Rivian shares closed at $100.73, marking a nearly 30% jump from its offering price.

That made Rivian the second most valuable U.S. automaker after Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), which is worth $1.06 trillion. Despite just having started selling vehicles and having little revenue to report, Rivian ranked ahead of General Motors Co (GM.N) at $86.05 billion, Ford Motor Co (F.N) at $77.37 billion, and Lucid Group (LCID.O) at $65.96 billion.






