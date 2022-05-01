RIVIAN STOCK DROP. WHY Did Amazon Choose STELLANTIS Not Rivan?

Stellantis, the international automaker that owns brands like Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram and Peugeot, has entered into a wide-ranging agreement with Amazon. The deal will put Amazon software in Stellantis vehicles and will also put Stellantis's electric vans into Amazon's delivery fleet.



Amazon and Stellantis will work together on a variety of projects, the companies said in an announcement. Besides in-vehicle software, the deal will include vehicle development work and training for software engineers.



Rivian stock took a major dump on the news….





