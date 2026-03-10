RIVIAN To End Up In OBLIVIAN? Rivian to End Up in Oblivion? The Cash Burn Accelerating Now That The Subsidy Era Is Over.

Rivian can keep the lights on for years. Whether it can ever make money selling cars is a different question, and the current numbers do not answer it kindly.



The third quarter of 2026 was the company’s best on volume: 19,751 vehicles produced and a record 19,248 delivered, the first full quarter of R2 sales. Through nine months it has handed over 41,807 vehicles and still guides to 65,000–70,000 for the year. That ramp is real. It is also nowhere near the scale at which a capital-intensive automaker stops destroying cash. Management has already said the Normal, Illinois plant’s roughly 160,000-unit ceiling is not enough for sustained profitability, and that the company will need the Georgia factory—still years and a Department of Energy loan draw away—before the math works.



Look past the delivery headline. In the second quarter Rivian reported $179 million of consolidated gross profit, an 11 percent margin and its best result. The automotive segment lost $36 million. About $108 million of the quarter’s revenue was regulatory credits, the money other automakers pay for Rivian’s surplus compliance under fuel-economy and emissions rules. Software and services, mostly Volkswagen joint-venture fees, contributed $215 million of gross profit at a 42 percent margin. Strip those two streams out and the product the company exists to sell is still underwater, even before the operating expenses that produced an $837 million net loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $379 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is guided to a loss of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion. Free cash flow was negative $849 million in the second quarter and roughly $1.9 billion in the first half.



Credits are already a shrinking prop. Rivian said in 2025 that the rollback of fuel-economy penalties had frozen about $100 million in negotiated credit sales; the federal $7,500 purchase credit is gone; U.S. EV share has fallen into the 6–7 percent range. A business that needed mandates to book a meaningful slice of revenue now has to clear a higher bar on the vehicle alone, while the cheaper R2 trims that would broaden demand are also the ones most likely to dilute average selling price.



The balance sheet buys time, not a model. Cash and short-term investments were $5.3 billion at mid-year; a July equity sale added about $1.3 billion; contingent money from Volkswagen, Uber, and the DOE loan is lined up behind milestones. At a multi-billion-dollar annual burn, that is a multi-year runway funded by dilution and partners. Long-term success requires the car business itself to generate positive gross profit at high volume, then cover autonomy spending and the cost of a second plant, in a market that no longer subsidizes the buyer. Nothing in the present loss rate shows that turn. It shows a company that can postpone the reckoning for as long as capital markets and strategic investors remain willing to finance it.









Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it faces a $100 Million hole after Trump relaxed fuel economy rules.



If your business model depends on government mandates instead of actual consumer demand, you don't have a product—you have a subsidy with wheels. pic.twitter.com/xnFFzYYGdo — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) October 2, 2026



