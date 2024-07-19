RNC Convention: Trump To END Electric Vehicle Mandate On Day One To SAVE The USA Auto Industry From OBLITERATION. Discuss!

In his speech tonight, former President Donald Trump made a bold statement regarding electric vehicles, saying he would end the electric vehicle mandate on his first day in office if re-elected. He argued that this move would save the U.S. auto industry from complete obliteration and result in significant savings for American customers. Trump's stance reflects a broader debate on the future of transportation and the role of government in shaping that future. While some view electric vehicles as a necessary step towards reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change, others, like Trump, see them as an expensive and unnecessary burden on the auto industry and consumers.



His key points on auto choices:



FOR Electric Vehicles



FOR Choice



FOR Freedom



AGAINST Mandates



