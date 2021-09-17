ROAD RAGE Solved With ROAD STAGE!

With all of the nutcases out there today it is pretty refreshing to see someone take it to another level in a good way. Witness what this guy does in what may be NYC after an impatient trucker blows his horn as soon as the light turns green.



The only way to react when someone lays on the horn a millisecond after it turns green @BS_NewYork pic.twitter.com/S45TvGgcKn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2021



