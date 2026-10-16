ROASTED! The Porsche Mission S Is Getting MAULED Online. Time For A New Marketing Team?

Yesterday, Porsche rolled out the Mission S on a historic Queens pier in New York—the same spot where the 550 Spyder was first photographed in 1953. The mid-engine concept previews a permanent super-sports-car platform above the 911, drawing on heritage with torpedo fenders, a flyline, 917-style cooling fan, analog-leaning cockpit, and a clear rejection of pure battery-electric power. CEO Michael Leiters called it a “love letter” to the brand’s future: authentic, consistent, and driver-focused, potentially challenging Ferrari with ICE, hybrid, or plug-in options.?



Same day, hours later, Tesla and Elon Musk staged a spectacle at a SpaceX facility in Texas. The redesigned second-generation Roadster—powered by dual motors plus cold-gas thrusters fed by hundreds of liters of compressed air—drove upside-down on a curved ramp, launched into the air, performed mid-air flips and barrel rolls, hopped over a lineup of Teslas, and posted sub-1-second 0-60 claims. Production is eyed for 2028 on limited “Rocket” trims, but the demo was pure viral theater.?



Porsche’s X post—“Mission S. Authentic. Consistent. Timeless. A glimpse into the future”—drew millions of views and thousands of replies that turned the reveal into meme fodder. The internet’s verdict was merciless: “Call me when it can fly,” airplane and rocket emojis, “Sorry bro, did you say something?”, “Worst launch day ever,” and jokes about spending hundreds of thousands extra on a car that stays glued to the pavement while Tesla’s does kickflips. Memes showed the Roadster soaring over the Mission S; one user noted the post became comedy gold within minutes. Even German outlets described the Mission S as “brutal zerlegt” (brutally dismantled) online.?



Critics argue Porsche’s marketing team picked the absolute worst calendar slot imaginable—or failed to notice Tesla’s long-teased Roadster event. In an era of short attention spans and spectacle, a heritage-focused mid-engine vision with four exhausts and no flight capability got buried under thruster clouds and condensation. Defenders counter that one is a serious production-path sports car rooted in decades of Porsche DNA and the other is a heavily limited stunt machine with range compromises and invite-only flying. Still, the optics were catastrophic.



The Mission S may well become a desirable flagship once specs, power figures, and pricing (rumored well north of $500k) solidify. Right now, though, its online introduction is defined less by its design or platform ambitions and more by the flying Tesla that stole the day. Did Porsche’s marketing blow the launch timing, and is the mauling deserved?







Look, if you’re having a bad day, read the replies, I’ve been laughing for five minutes ?????? — Megha (@megha_lilly) October 16, 2026



