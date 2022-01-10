ROCKIT ELON! Tesla Unveils Optimus BOT That Will Sell For $20k Range. Will It Be On YOUR List?

Agent001 submitted on 10/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:21:05 PM
Tesla showed two prototype bots that could walk, wave their arms and grip with fingers. Elon Musk says they'll probably cost $20,000 and should hit the market by 2027.Are YOU putting one on YOU list?JUST IN: Tesla, $TSLA officially unveils AI bot 'Optimus' pic.twitter.com/OTyryDdkwQ— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 1, 2022
