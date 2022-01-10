ROCKIT ELON! Tesla Unveils Optimus BOT That Will Sell For $20k Range. Will It Be On YOUR List?

Agent001 submitted on 10/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:21:05 PM

Views : 512 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla showed two prototype bots that could walk, wave their arms and grip with fingers. Elon Musk says they'll probably cost $20,000 and should hit the market by 2027.

Are YOU putting one on YOU list?







ROCKIT ELON! Tesla Unveils Optimus BOT That Will Sell For $20k Range. Will It Be On YOUR List?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)