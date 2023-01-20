ROUGH JUSTICE? Teenager Who ALMOST KILLED Mother And Baby With His Car Has An UNHAPPY ENDING!

A 17-year-old teen from Los Angeles, who was behind a shocking hit-and-run incident in which a mother and her baby who was in a stroller were injured, has been shot dead.



Kristopher Baca was killed in Palmdale, California, dying from gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening as he walked alone on the street.



Baca was sentenced to just seven-months in a juvenile probation camp following the crash on August 6 2021 when he was just 15 years old.



That's some ROUGH JUSTICE!



Full details at the link...













Read Article