ROYALLY COOL! Princess Diana's Ford Escort Sells For £650,000. She Used To Drive It With Her Bodyguard.

A car used and driven by Diana, Princess of Wales has sold for £650,000 at auction.



The black Ford Escort RS Turbo was driven by Diana while accompanied by a bodyguard from August 23 1985 to May 1 1988.



The RS Turbo Series 1 went under the hammer on Saturday



Diana was previously pictured with the RS Turbo Series 1 outside the boutique shops of Chelsea and the restaurants of Kensington.



Diana preferred to drive her own car and had a member of the Royalty Protection Command (SO14) in the passenger seat.



The car is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1, as agreed by S014 and the Ford PR department for reasons of discretion, instead of the only-white manufactured model.





















